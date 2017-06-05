Tourism show open to all

Photo: Flickr - Fil.Al Skaha Beach

The Penticton Trade and Convention Centre is hosting Travel Penticton’s annual trade show on Tuesday, and this year, its open to the public.

"There many local residents that will be hosting guests this summer and wondering where to take them. TRUE Penticton will give people the opportunity to meet with local tourism business owners and find out what new and exciting things are available." says Travel Penticton Project Coordinator, Jo Charnock.

TRUE stands for "Think Remarkable Unique Experiences,” and will allow attendees to uncover hidden gems and learn about the best places to stay, eat, shop and play.

The trade show is being opened to the public for the first time in reaction to feedback from last year’s event.

"Anyone working in the tourism industry should come to TRUE...It's a great way to learn about what's going on on the city, network with other industry professionals and boost employee service levels and community knowledge." says Travel Penticton Executive Director, Thom Tischik.

The free event runs Tuesday June 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.