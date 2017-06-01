Power cut to yacht club

Photo: Summerland Yacht Club file May 23

The District of Summerland has declared another local state of emergency and cut power to the Summerland Yacht Club.

Rising waters have caused safety issues within electrical junction boxes that supply power to one of the buildings on the property. The district declared a state of emergency and cut power to several homes in Trout Creek for similar reasons on Tuesday.

The District is warning residents in the Landry Crescent ad Randall Street area that power may need to be cut to their homes if lake levels rise much further.

The latest lake level estimates from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations predicts that the high level may reach 343.25 m by June 10th, another 8 cm above where it sits at latest observation.

“The District of Summerland understands that the uncertainty and changing predictions is frustrating for residents in low lying areas,” a news release reads “Summerland staff are actively engaged in discussions with the province regarding the need for the most accurate projections possible.”

The District says if the lake continues to rise, “more widespread impact and possible evacuations, especially in the Trout Creek area, may be required.”

Filled sandbags will be available at the Arena between 9am-5pm Thursday, June 1st and Friday, June 2nd.