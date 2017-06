Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Police officers swarmed a home on Killarney Street in Penticton on Tuesday night to arrest a wanted man.

Neighbours said they saw RCMP with guns drawn surround the home.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said police arrested Richard Cody Graham, who was wanted on warrants out of the Lower Mainland for bank robbery and use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

He was arrested without incident.