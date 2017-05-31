41299

Penticton  

New food court for mall

- | Story: 198409

Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton is announcing renovations to its food court in the coming months.

Three new food court units will be created by the demolition of the space currently occupied by Urban Dollar, which will be moving into a different location in the mall.

“We're looking to attract more national tenants, there are many franchise opportunities available for people who want to own their own business,” said Cherry Lane general manager Judy Richards. “We will still have some of the Mom and Pops which will give the food court a nice mix of nationals and locals which will create a very special flavour.”

The renovation will also bring expanded food options in the old Ricky’s location, and the nearby washrooms will be remodelled and modernized.

In a news release, the shopping centre says the project will also add a new seating area and “modern bright feel”

“We’re very excited about this,” Richards said. “It's been a long time since there has been a major renovation and it really shows how committed our owners are to not only Cherry Lane but to their customers, clients and the City of Penticton.”

Renovations should be complete by Dec. 1.

