Penticton  

Parkers supports recovery

Due to the response to last winter’s fundraiser for Pathways Addiction Resource Centre, Parkers Chrysler is continuing its commitment to the addiction challenges facing Penticton.

This week it announced a full sponsorship partnership with Discovery House Recovery, operated by the Penticton Resource Recovery Society.

Several sponsorship and fundraising initiatives will occur throughout the year in support of the new facility at 633 Winnipeg Street.

For the month of June, Parkers will be donating $100 for every vehicle sold and $10 for every oil change service during the month to Discovery House.

Later in the month, Parkers will be the title sponsor of Discovery House’s family fun Father’s Day picnic.

As with Pathways, the new partnership is in memory of Colin Parker, the late son of Parker’s owner Janet Parker, who lost his battle with addiction in early October.

"We are so excited to have Parkers Chrysler on board as an ongoing sponsorship partner for Discovery House” said Discovery House Executive House Director, Jerome Abraham. "Parkers' interest in helping others to find recovery and to receive the lifesaving and life changing support from Discovery House is a real game changer for us.”

