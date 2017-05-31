Powell Beach Park swamped

Large sections of Powell Beach Park in Summerland are under more than a foot of water as Okanagan Lake continues to climb.

The deteriorating situation forced the District of Summerland to declare a local state of emergency Tuesday evening.

A rising water table has put the district’s electrical infrastructure in the half-built Lighthouse Landing subdivision at risk. Summerland city manager Linda Tynan said while electrical cabling can handle water, connections cannot, and two of the district’s vaults have become dangerously full.

“If that was the case, water could hit the connections and travel to the surface water on the road, it could be electrified, so we had to disconnect power,” she said.

A Shaw Cable employee was checking on junction boxes in the neighbourhood Wednesday morning, and said their equipment has not been impacted. Most of their water sensitive equipment is stored well above ground.

The local state of emergency gives district staff passage over private property and gives those impacted by the power outage access to Emergency Social Services.

Powell Beach continues to be the biggest flooding hotspot for Summerland, already sustaining considerable damage.

“The parking lot has been compromised with the ground water coming up,” Tynan said. “The tiger dam is holding the water from the lake back, but there is significant damage there.”

Multiple trees damaged in last weeks windstorm, tagged as danger trees, will need to be taken down. Tynan says a district lift station in the park "needs some attention" and crews are still working to assess underground utilities.

It’s possible flooding challenges for Summerland could spread, as Okanagan Lake repeatedly climbs past projected peaks, rising another four centimetres yesterday.

“There is concern in both Lower Town and Crescent Beach as well,” Tynan said.