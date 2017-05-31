Lost burglar arrested

Photo: Contributed Summerland RCMP

The Summerland RCMP have arrested a man after he strolled into a home in Trout Creek at 6:30 a.m. and aggressively asked for directions.

Police were alerted later in the day, but a Facebook post from the homeowner involved on a local group stated the man asked her for directions to a nearby address repeatedly, and refused to exit the home.

Eventually he was shuffled out the door, but the Summerland RCMP say he returned and tried the front and side doors.

Officers attended the home and were provided with a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

“Patrols were completed of the area and surrounding detachments notified,” said Cpl. Chris Richardson. “Within a couple of hours, RCMP received information of a male walking through yards.”

The man was arrested on Ward Street without incident. Charges are pending.