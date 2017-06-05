42877
42167

Penticton  

'Walk a Mile' returning

- | Story: 198379

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is preparing for this years edition of Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, with a fundraiser on June 8 at Earl’s Penticton.

Money raised at the Earl’s event be added to the fourth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event taking place at Rotary Park on July 7.

This is the third year Earl’s has hosted the fundraiser, with a goal this year of $5,000. Tickets are $20 and includes any item off the appetizer menu and a beer or glass of wine. They can be purchased in advance at SOWINS or Earl’s.

“It isn’t someone else’s problem, it is ours.” Earl’s general manager, Mike Tarrant says of violence and abuse in the South Okanagan.

All proceeds go directly to SOWINS to help fight against violence and abuse in the community.

“The Earl’s team, led by Mike Tarrant, put on an incredible event”, said Debbie Scarborough, executive director of SOWINS. “We are grateful for their support in raising awareness of violence and abuse as well as helping us raise much-needed funds to directly assist women and children who are impacted by this trauma. Every dollar helps a woman or child say no to abuse.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

39851
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3042524
3580 Gates Road
10.21 bedrooms
$1,850,000
more details
39638




Send us your News Tips!


42506


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Meme
Meme Penticton SPCA >


42635


Daily Dose – June 5, 2017

Daily Dose
You’ll surely love today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – June 5, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The Tango is full of solutions.
Charlie Sheen goes public with new girlfriend
Showbiz
Charlie Sheen has stepped out in public with a new girlfriend.
Crazy footage shows massive underground water main explosion in Ukraine
Must Watch
Luckily nobody was injured when an underground water pipe in...
Milla Jovovich almost quit first Resident Evil film over Michelle Rodriguez casting
Showbiz
Milla Jovovich almost quit the Resident Evil film franchise...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42445