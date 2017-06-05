'Walk a Mile' returning

Photo: Contributed Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is preparing for this years edition of Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, with a fundraiser on June 8 at Earl’s Penticton.

Money raised at the Earl’s event be added to the fourth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event taking place at Rotary Park on July 7.

This is the third year Earl’s has hosted the fundraiser, with a goal this year of $5,000. Tickets are $20 and includes any item off the appetizer menu and a beer or glass of wine. They can be purchased in advance at SOWINS or Earl’s.

“It isn’t someone else’s problem, it is ours.” Earl’s general manager, Mike Tarrant says of violence and abuse in the South Okanagan.

All proceeds go directly to SOWINS to help fight against violence and abuse in the community.

“The Earl’s team, led by Mike Tarrant, put on an incredible event”, said Debbie Scarborough, executive director of SOWINS. “We are grateful for their support in raising awareness of violence and abuse as well as helping us raise much-needed funds to directly assist women and children who are impacted by this trauma. Every dollar helps a woman or child say no to abuse.”