Irate man arrested at bank

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A man was arrested following an incident at the Scotiabank in downtown Penticton last week.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said officers responded to a report of male yelling, swearing and threatening staff at the bank on May 24.

The man departed before police arrived, but showed up again while the police were still on scene.

It was learned the man was extremely upset about a clerical error in his address.

The man, who was known by police to have mental health issues, was subsequently arrested for causing a disturbance.

He was taken to Penticton Regional Hospital for an assessment and is not facing criminal charges at this time.