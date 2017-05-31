42377
Penticton  

Emergency manager resigns

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is losing its emergency services supervisor while many in the region struggle with flooding.

RDOS Chief Administrative Officer Bill Newell confirmed Wednesday that they have received Dale Kronebusch’s resignation effective June 15.

Newell says the will start regular hiring procedures immediately, but in the meantime, should be well equipped.

“Dale reports through Mark Woods, our manager of community services, and Mark actually held that job before he got promoted to his current one,” Newell said

“So he’s got his emergency management certificate through the justice institute, he’s got a good team, we don’t expect any bumps along the road.”

The RDOS is currently operating an Emergency Operations Centre during daytime hours to deal with localized flooding in communities like Oliver, Twin Lakes, Olalla and Naramata.

Kronebusch has held the position since 2009.

