Penticton  

Learn about cannabis

An information session on cannabis is slated to take place at the Summerland Library this weekend.

The event, Curious About Cannabis for Your Health, is one in a series of education sessions being held by Kyla's Quest.

"I would encourage people to attend to get educated and be empowered to take care of their own health and well being," said presenter Jennifer Dunne, a registered nurse and cannabis advocate.

Kyla's Quest was founded to support families with children like Kyla Williams of Summerland, providing information, referrals, education and to offer financial assistance when needed.

On Saturday, Dunne will give an update on the endocannabinoid system and how it responds to cannabis. Her discussion will focus on pain, how it impacts everything from mood, appetite, sleep, and how cannabis may help.

The event is at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Summerland Library on Main Street.

Reservations are a must due to limited seating.

To make a reservation contact Elaine Nuessler at 250-488-2001 or at [email protected]

The admission donation of $5 goes directly to Kyla’s Quest.

