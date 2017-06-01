42377
Penticton  

Lock up your vehicles

The Penticton RCMP is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside following a rash of vehicle break ins.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said on May 24 a Honda Pilot was entered overnight on Taber Road, and change, an iPhone and camera were stolen.

A Hyundai Santa Fe on Corry Place was also broken into and an iPhone 5 and personal ID was taken. A vehicle was also entered on Orchard Avenue.

On May 26, there were reports of multiple thefts in the area of Evergreen Drive and Armstrong Drive. Wrigglesworth said seven unlocked vehicles were ransacked with cash, wallets and credit cards stolen.

