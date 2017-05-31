Stolen motorcycles found

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Dirt bikes and motorcycles were found by police at a Marron Valley home last week, after they were reported stolen.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said on May 23 the targeted enforcement unit attended an address on Marron Valley Road and recovered two stolen motorcycles and three stolen dirt bikes, taken from Penticton, Calgary and Kelowna.

Police returned to the residence on May 25 to arrest Darryn Nelson on outstanding warrants from Cranbrook.

He was observed taking off at a high rate of speed on a dirt bike but wasn't pursued.

Penticton RCMP officers went back the next day and arrested him without incident.

Nelson is facing a new charge of driving while prohibited.