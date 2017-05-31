City defences hold

Photo: Mike Biden Penticton is OK after storm

The city of Penticton was relatively unscathed by Tuesday night's thunderstorm.

Chief administrative officer Peter Weeber said Penticton, which has been dealing flood control issues for weeks now, did well last night.

"All the armour we put up around the city held up," he said. "And we are feeling good about inspections this morning."

At this point, the only issue is with one of the city pumping facilities behind the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

"It has been an ongoing issue which is worsening, and we have engineers coming in," he said. "But even that is manageable."

Around $140,000 worth of work, funded by the province, on the breakwater at the Penticton Yacht Club held up, but a few centimeters of water ended up entering the club’s building.

The SS Sicamous and walkway along Okanagan Lake, lined with sandbags, also all held, despite a significant test from waves.

Although the city came through Tuesday night OK, Weeber advises it's not over yet.

"The danger around moving water is worse than at the start," he said, reminding people to stay off the Penticton Channel and away from creeks.