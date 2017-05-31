Closed for erosion control

42377
Naramata's Old Main Road was closed this week to deal with erosion issues.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Chair Karla Kozakevich said the Ministry of Transportation has authorized Argo to work on the road to shore it up.

Signs indicating the road was only open to local traffic were out on the road Tuesday.

Other places impacted in Naramata by the rising water in Okanagan Lake include along Mill Road and the beach at Naramata Centre.

Castanet will provide more updates as they become available.

