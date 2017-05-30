42599
Wind lashes S. Okanagan

The wind is kicking up waves in the South Okanagan, but there have been no reports of damage.

So far, it would appear defences against the rising Okanagan Lake are holding.

Thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h were called for by Environment Canada, and while there are reports of thunder and lightning coming out of the region, rain is minimal.

Last Tuesday, May 23, the Okanagan was clobbered by a windstorm that sent waves crashing over sandbag barriers, flooding properties and homes.

Several homes in the North Okanagan were flooded as the lake swelled over barricades.

 

