Photo: Castanet Staff Summerland has declared a State of Local Emergency due to rising waters.

Summerland has declared a State of Local Emergency for the Trout Creek area east of Highway 97.

Mayor Peter Waterman made the declaration Tuesday evening because of the impact of the rising ground water on Summerland's electrical system.

In some isolated areas, water is high enough to submerge electrical connections in underground vaults and junction boxes.

Although the electrical cabling is rated to be submerged, the connections are not. If water reaches the electrical cabling at these connection points, there is a risk for the water in these structures to become electrified.

This groundwater extends to the surface where contact could be made, creating a public safety risk.

Electricity will be turned off immediately to the noted properties.

District staff is currently attending each property to discuss the situation with the affected residents.

The properties affected include:

880 Johnson Street

892 Johnson Street

5827 Dale Avenue (under construction)

5849 Dale Avenue (under construction)

5853 Dale Avenue (under construction)

5861 Dale Avenue

897 Lighthouse Landing

908 Lighthouse Landing

906 Lighthouse Landing

902 Lighthouse Landing (under construction)

898 Lighthouse Landing

894 Lighthouse Landing

514 Wharf Street

Predictions from Forests, Lands and Natural Resources (FLNRO) are that Okanagan Lake water levels will continue to increase another 10 cm above today’s water level.

The updated water level is 343.21 metres above sea level.

District staff is updating GIS mapping to determine implications of this increased level. A Flood Communications Centre will be open at Summerland Municipal Hall Wednesday morning and more information will be made available to residents and businesses affected.

The communications centre can be reached at 250-486-3765 when it opens.

The District of Summerland is also looking at possibilities for additional flood mitigation measures in the areas most prone to flooding.

Residents are encouraged to continue to protect their homes and structures – keeping in mind that projections for high water are now at 10 cm higher than today’s water level.