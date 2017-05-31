Treaty no impact on floods

Photo: Environment Canada Osoyoos Lake

With record-breaking amounts of water heading down the Okanagan River corridor from Okanagan Lake, some Castanet readers have been speculating international agreements between Canada and the United States have been slowing the flow.

But the executive director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We are in very unusual conditions right now,” said Anna Warwick Sears, who also sits on the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control.

“We are way off scale right now. What is happening is water is pouring over the spillway as Zosel Dam in Oroville and it’s releasing as much water as physically possible,” she said.

The Osoyoos Lake operating orders mandate the lake level be maintained between 911 and 912.5 feet. Right now the gates on the Zosel Dam are all the way down and the lake is sitting at 914.30.

“There is nothing about the order that relates to this; this is an extraordinary situation,” Warwick Sears said.

The high-running Similkameen River, which joins the Okanagan River just below the Zosel Dam, has also be creating back pressure in the system and further slowing the flows of the Okanagan.

Warwick Sears also notes that although the Okanagan River eventually joins up with the Columbia River, it is not included in the Columbia River Treaty in any way.

Right now, it appears the only thing slowing the flow of water out of Okanagan Lake is simple geography.