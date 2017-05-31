42599
39499

Penticton  

Treaty no impact on floods

- | Story: 198303

With record-breaking amounts of water heading down the Okanagan River corridor from Okanagan Lake, some Castanet readers have been speculating international agreements between Canada and the United States have been slowing the flow.

But the executive director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We are in very unusual conditions right now,” said Anna Warwick Sears, who also sits on the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control.

“We are way off scale right now. What is happening is water is pouring over the spillway as Zosel Dam in Oroville and it’s releasing as much water as physically possible,” she said.

The Osoyoos Lake operating orders mandate the lake level be maintained between 911 and 912.5 feet. Right now the gates on the Zosel Dam are all the way down and the lake is sitting at 914.30.

“There is nothing about the order that relates to this; this is an extraordinary situation,” Warwick Sears said.

The high-running Similkameen River, which joins the Okanagan River just below the Zosel Dam, has also be creating back pressure in the system and further slowing the flows of the Okanagan.

Warwick Sears also notes that although the Okanagan River eventually joins up with the Columbia River, it is not included in the Columbia River Treaty in any way.

Right now, it appears the only thing slowing the flow of water out of Okanagan Lake is simple geography.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3081780
Executive Family Home - 1026 McPhai
$899,800
more details
41381




Send us your News Tips!


37671


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janet
Janet Penticton SPCA >


37671


Daily Dose – May 31, 2017

Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose definitely won’t put you to sleep.
Daily Dose – May 31, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Don;t throw stones at your computer monitor either…
Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody developing Jagged Little Pill musical
Music
A musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic album...
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice
Galleries
One look just isn’t enough.
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice (2)
Galleries
You might even have to look a third or fourth time.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020
39499