'Hazard' beach trees felled

Photo: Wade Alcock Crews taking down a pair of hazard trees on Marina Way Beach

A pair of Lombardy Poplar trees are the latest victim of the high levels of Okanagan Lake.

The City of Penticton toppled the trees on Marina Way Beach Tuesday morning after having them labelled as “high risk” by a certified tree assessor.

“They were an imminent hazard,” said Parks Supervisor Jeff Lynka. “The soil had eroded around the roots of trees.”

“With forecast winds coming, and a compromised root system, there was a strong likelihood that the trees could fail and we just couldn't take that risk,” he added.

However, concerned resident Wade Alcock isn’t sure the trees were the city’s to cut down in the first place. The provincial government maintains jurisdiction over trees and property below the natural boundary of the lake. The natural boundary is defined as the normal high water mark.

That puts the trees near the edge of that boundary, and Alcock says it’s too bad the city never got a second opinion from the province.

“There is no way they will be put back,” he said “But it’s a good educational point to raise.”

But Lynka says they had no other choice.

“Our first consideration when we look at a tree is what can we do to keep it,” he said, noting this is the first set of trees they have toppled as a part of flood response work.