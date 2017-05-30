1,000 km of awesome

Skaha Lake Park was filled with students from the nearby middle school on Tuesday for “1,000 Kilometres of Awesome.”

In waves, more than 400 students did one kilometre laps of the park walkway, logging their progress on a blackboard, working towards a collective 1,000-km goal.

Shop teacher Travis Kroschinsky said he organized the event after several of his students began building longboards in class. He said he felt the urge to educate the kids about the importance of road safety and wearing a helmet as they started riding their creations out of the classroom.

“Often this is their first experience commuting and going from place to place across town, and it's important that the rest of us out there are watching out for those kids.”

Students used bikes, scooters, skateboards and walked on foot.

The event was also to raise awareness of concussions and money for the Brain Injury Society.