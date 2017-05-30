42761
Penticton  

Busted for guns and drugs

The Penticton RCMP have arrested a local man on an outstanding warrant and drug possession.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said at about 11:30 a.m. on May 26, the targeted enforcement unit located the man and arrested him in possession of heroin, marijuana and cocaine.

After his arrest, police applied for a search warrant at a travel trailer connected to him.

A rifle was found and it was determined the 2017 trailer was stolen from Kelowna in April.

Johnathan Russell, 40, is now facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and theft over $5,000 as well as firearms offences. Police say Russell is well known to them.

Robyn Kruger, also 40, is also facing firearms and theft related charges in connection to the search warrant.

