42599
42640

Penticton  

Mobile home park flooded

- | Story: 198279

David Maxwell, a resident of a mobile home threatened by rising water in Olalla, was keeping a close eye on his home Tuesday morning.

Maxwell and his neighbours who live along the north end of the mobile home park north of Keremeos have been dealing with flooding from Keremeos Creek in recent weeks.

"It started last week with flooding in the front area of my home," said Maxwell, who lives on 1st Street. "Then it went down a bit Saturday and Sunday, but started coming back up yesterday. I've only been here two years but this is the worst I've ever seen."

Cameron Baughen, information officer for the RDOS, said Keremeos Creek, which runs behind Olalla, is being fed by an extraordinary year of snow melt coming down from Apex.

Baughen said there is a voluntary evacuation alert in place for homes on the north end of the mobile park now, with some residents being housed elsewhere.

It is expected that will be upgraded to a formalized state of emergency Tuesday afternoon and an evacuation order.

"The only difference with the order is they can't allow minors in the area," Baughen said.

On Tuesday, residents like Maxwell watched over their homes, with a few residents still apparently holding out despite the evacuation alert.

Students from Keremeos, as well as other members of the community, were also helping with sandbagging on Tuesday.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41844
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2649037
1000-1631 Dickson Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$369,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


42381


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janet
Janet Penticton SPCA >


37804


Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice

Galleries
One look just isn’t enough.
Pics that will hurt your brain and make you look twice (2)
Galleries
You might even have to look a third or fourth time.
Ruthless pupper exacts fluffy revenge
Must Watch
Want to feel like an accomplice to a murder? Watch puppy playtime...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne kept vow renewal ceremony secret from children
Music
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne didn't tell anybody they were...
Gordon Ramsay’s guide to the perfect burger
Must Watch
It’s nothing all that complicated, but Ramsay demonstrates...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41746