Evac order in Olalla

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

As expected, a state of local emergency and evacuation order has been issued for six homes in the northern part of Olalla, north of Keremeos.

Rising water has affected septic tanks, electricity and roads to the homes prompting the formal evacuation of the impacted homes along Road 1 and Road 2.

A precautionary evacuation alert has also been issued for an additional 11 homes in the northern part of Olalla along Keremeos Creek. The full notice can be found here.

Affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

ORIGINAL: 3:00 p.m.

David Maxwell, a resident of a mobile home threatened by rising water in Olalla, was keeping a close eye on his home Tuesday morning.

Maxwell and his neighbours who live along the north end of the mobile home park north of Keremeos have been dealing with flooding from Keremeos Creek in recent weeks.

"It started last week with flooding in the front area of my home," said Maxwell, who lives on 1st Street. "Then it went down a bit Saturday and Sunday, but started coming back up yesterday. I've only been here two years but this is the worst I've ever seen."

Cameron Baughen, information officer for the RDOS, said Keremeos Creek, which runs behind Olalla, is being fed by an extraordinary year of snow melt coming down from Apex.

Baughen said there is a voluntary evacuation alert in place for homes on the north end of the mobile park now, with some residents being housed elsewhere.

It is expected that will be upgraded to a formalized state of emergency Tuesday afternoon and an evacuation order.

"The only difference with the order is they can't allow minors in the area," Baughen said.

On Tuesday, residents like Maxwell watched over their homes, with a few residents still apparently holding out despite the evacuation alert.

Students from Keremeos, as well as other members of the community, were also helping with sandbagging on Tuesday.