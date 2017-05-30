Smoke cleared from Pen-Hi

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Penticton Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the halls of Penticton Secondary on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. and initially struggled to find the source of the smoke, according to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Forrester.

Firefighters eventually discovered a burnt out plastic toilet paper dispenser in one of the washrooms. The fire had already burnt itself out by the time they arrived, so fans were set up to clear the room of smoke.