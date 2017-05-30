90 new local Canadians

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer A prior citizenship ceremony

Approximately 90 new Canadians from 26 backgrounds will take the oath at a citizenship ceremony in Penticton this week.

The ceremony, hosted by the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, is being held at the Cleland Theatre on Thursday, June 1.

Tahira Saeed, program manager for SOICS, said it is always a nice event for both the new citizens and the public.

"When they are taking the oath and singing O Canada it is very emotional," she said.

Many of the soon to be citizens are clients of SOICS that they have been working with on applications and different eligibility criteria for the last two years.

The venue, the Cleland Theater, is being provided by the city of Penticton as in kind support.

The public is invited to the ceremony, which begins at 10:30 a.m.