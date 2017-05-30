42534

Penticton  

90 new local Canadians

- | Story: 198241

Approximately 90 new Canadians from 26 backgrounds will take the oath at a citizenship ceremony in Penticton this week.  

The ceremony, hosted by the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, is being held at the Cleland Theatre on Thursday, June 1.

Tahira Saeed, program manager for SOICS, said it is always a nice event for both the new citizens and the public.

"When they are taking the oath and singing O Canada it is very emotional," she said.

Many of the soon to be citizens are clients of SOICS that they have been working with on applications and different eligibility criteria for the last two years.

The venue, the Cleland Theater, is being provided by the city of Penticton as in kind support.

The public is invited to the ceremony, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2994865
1160 Bernard
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$558,000
more details
42311




Send us your News Tips!


40234


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janet
Janet Penticton SPCA >


41050


Ruthless pupper exacts fluffy revenge

Must Watch
Want to feel like an accomplice to a murder? Watch puppy playtime take a deeply dark turn.   I just witnessed a murder...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne kept vow renewal ceremony secret from children
Music
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne didn't tell anybody they were...
Gordon Ramsay’s guide to the perfect burger
Must Watch
It’s nothing all that complicated, but Ramsay demonstrates...
Tiger Woods apologizes for his DUI arrest
Showbiz
Golfer Tiger Woods has issued a formal apology to fans and loved...
Melting animals that will melt your heart
Galleries
It turns out that many of our favourite pets can melt into liquid...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38784