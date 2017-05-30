What are your kids doing?

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A Penticton RCMP officer would like to ask parents what their children are doing on Friday and Saturday nights.

His comment follows incidents involving young people and bear spray at both Okanagan and Skaha lakes last Friday and Saturday night. RCMP officers responded to the incidents.

According to Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth, people hanging around the fire pit on Lakeshore Drive Friday night were approached by teens and bear sprayed.

The suspects were described as First Nations male teens, he said.

On Saturday night, police were called out to an altercation involving bear spray in the Skaha Beach area.

The disturbance took place during a gathering of youth around a fire at that location.

The youths were not good at cooperating and were all sent home, said Wrigglesworth.

The officer added that he would like to ask parents what their children are doing on Friday and Saturday nights, because bad things can happen to good kids when they are around these things.