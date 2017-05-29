Van stolen from dealership

Photo: Penticton Toyota

Penticton Toyota is reporting the theft of a white van off their lots on Sunday morning.

The 2013 white Ford Econoline Cargo Van was stolen by two white males at about 1:30 a.m. Surveillance footage shows the men driving the van out of the north parking lot and south on Skaha Lake Road.

The dealership says the unit was shown to an interested customer on Saturday, and both sets of keys were locked up and are still at the dealership.

A social media post from a Kaleden resident on Monday morning reported a theft from the local bottle depot, with a very similar white van spotted at the scene.

The van has VIN# 1FTNE2EW2DDA64300. Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP, file number #2017-7557.