41299
42622

Penticton  

Students help sandbag

- | Story: 198192

A steady rotation of Princess Margaret Secondary students helped sandbag the Penticton Yacht Club on Monday.

Working in shifts, they filled bags and assisted with building berms to protect the yacht club building and parking lot from the rising water in Okanagan Lake.

"I think it's good for them to see what is going on in our community and pitch in to help fix it," said teacher Don Grant.

It was Grant, also a member of the club, who came up with the idea to bring students down to help.

Members who have been putting up protective barriers for weeks now welcomed the help with open arms.

"I've been getting up at 5 a.m. every day to turn on the pumps before a guy from the province comes and says how much the lake has gone up every day," said Fleet captain Bruce Merit "We are just trying to stay afloat and it's a tremendous help to have the students here working."

About 120 students worked in shifts Monday, with another 400 expected to pitch in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I feel like our whole town needs to come together at a time like this," Grade 11 student Lia Ciancone said. "A lot of people don't have time in their day to do this, but we as students are able to."

Contractors are also continuing their emergency work on the breakwater at the marina, which was badly damaged in last week’s storm.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2997773
1036 Coronation Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,999
more details
42137




Send us your News Tips!


42080


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janet
Janet Penticton SPCA >


42254


Pedestrian yells at driver for no reason, gets distracted, walks directly into pole

Must Watch
As far as we can tell, the driver didn’t do anything wrong here, so this is a good reminder to keep a cool head whether...
Daily Dose – May 30, 2017
Daily Dose
Get your Daily Dose goggles on!
Daily Dose – May 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Safety starts here.
Justin Timberlake and Eminem donate to help Manchester bombing victims
Music
Justin Timberlake and Eminem are among the stars who have helped...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017
Galleries
Monday Sports Gifs just got way more interesting!   untitled...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38107