Penticton  

Lip sync for charity

Innovative Events is bringing back their charity lip sync competition this summer.

Running at the Copper Mug Pub on May 31, June 7, 14, 21, with the finals on the 24th, the series of events will raise money for the Penticton and District Community Resources Society.

"We are doing this for PDCRS as a suggestion from one of our fabulous sponsors, Hillside Winery." said Lisa Laflamme with Innovative Events and Promotions. " PDCRS does have some government funding, but many of their children and family programs do not receive anything, so we wanted to raise some funds and awareness."

The Lip Sync Challenge is inspired by the Jimmy Fallon Lip Sync Battle, which has now spawned a full program on Spike TV.

The four previous local lip sync battles benefited the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and Okanagan Health Forum.

"We are hoping to have some just for fun challenges this time and it always seems to get better and better," said Laflamme. "It's a lot of fun to watch and we really don't go that late except on the Saturday night, so if you do have to work the next day, it's still an early night."

PDCRS executive director Tanya Behardien is excited to be involved.

"The event is a lot of fun and the proceeds will go such a long way to help the people we serve. The funds raised will go towards our programs for young children and their families. We support so many hard working families in our community who have a hard time making ends meet," she said.

