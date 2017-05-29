42534
Penticton  

Weekends in jail for assaults

A South Okanagan man will serve an intermittent sentence at the Okanagan Correctional Centre for a theft and trio of assaults.

Matthew Alan Glada has another 69 days to serve of a 150 day intermittent sentence handed to him Monday in Penticton court.

Crown prosecutor Ann Lerchs told the courtroom that on Oct. 31 2016, Glada was arrested after being spotted stealing tire rims from behind Larsens Excel Tire Centre in Penticton.

The following year, he was involved in three violent assaults on the same woman.

On March 28, he showed up at his girlfriend's house in Summerland high on meth, 72 hours without sleep. He attacked the woman and choked her, resulting in injuries including a bruised knee and thumb mark on her face.

On March 31, the RCMP responded to a call of a domestic assault across from the visitors centre in Summerland, where a woman said her boyfriend had pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the stomach.

Glada had already left the scene by the time police arrived, who at that point found he was an additional warrant out for his arrest. Another arrest warrant for the assault was issued, and on April 2, Glada called the RCMP stating he was going to turn himself in.

Then on April 15, a man contacted the Sooke RCMP to report that a woman showed up at his home saying she was assaulted while camping.

According to the woman, she was feeling sick in the tent and wanted to go to the hospital, when her boyfriend kicked her in the back. Officers determined she was suffering from drug withdrawal.

Glada was located where the pair was camping and arrested for assault. He has been in custody since April 15.

Crown counsel recommended a sentence of 150 days, arguing the accused has a lengthy criminal record, while defence suggested the intermittent sentence, stating that he had a job to go to.

Ultimately the judge handed him an intermittent sentence to start Friday, June 9, so he could attend his daughter's birthday party, in addition to 12 months probation.

