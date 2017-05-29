42534
39499

Penticton  

Front Street gets a scare

- | Story: 198165

Ginza Japanese Restaurant will be closed for some time, following a kitchen fire Sunday evening on Penticton’s Front Street.

"All the kitchen is burned badly, so it will take us awhile to re-open," said the distressed owners, as they waited to speak with the fire inspector on Monday morning.

Other businesses that share the building, including Burger 55, Front Street Gallery, 30 Minute Hit and Front Street Brasserie, are open, or working to reopen after the scare.

Donny Jones, an employee at Burger 55, said it was worrying when they initially heard about it, but they were able to open Monday.

"I got a phone call at home and came down and Burger 55 had been evacuated," he said. "I  went out and looked at what was going on and the firefighters then gave us the OK to close the restaurant.

"It was a little scary getting a frantic call from your kitchen manager saying the building is on fire, but we're fine and we've been given the OK to open today."

Next door at 30 Minute Hit, there is a sign up saying they are closed Monday due to the fire, with plans to reopen at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

John Burke, who owns Front Street Brasserie with his wife Lisa, said they are dealing with smoke damage. They hope to reopen later in the week.

"It's worrying and we've contacted the insurance and restoration companies," he said. "And I feel bad for the restaurant owners ."

Partners at Front Street Gallery said they were awaiting word from the fire inspector on any smoke damage.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41844
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3042524
3580 Gates Road
10.21 bedrooms
$1,850,000
more details
41798




Send us your News Tips!


42381


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janet
Janet Penticton SPCA >


37403


Both drivers walked away from this terrifying crash at the Indy 500

Must Watch
Scott Dixon was launched in the air after colliding with the back of Jay Howard’s car. Both men were checked and released...
Ben Stiller and his wife split
Showbiz
Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years have split. The funnyman and...
English is dumb
Must Watch
This guy sure hates W’s, or is it double U’s?
Monday Eats! – May 29, 2017
Galleries
Our biggest Monday Eats! yet is here!
Monday Eats! – May 29, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get your bibs out.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38783