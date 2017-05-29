Front Street gets a scare

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer A damaged window at Ginza Japanese on Monday morning

Ginza Japanese Restaurant will be closed for some time, following a kitchen fire Sunday evening on Penticton’s Front Street.

"All the kitchen is burned badly, so it will take us awhile to re-open," said the distressed owners, as they waited to speak with the fire inspector on Monday morning.

Other businesses that share the building, including Burger 55, Front Street Gallery, 30 Minute Hit and Front Street Brasserie, are open, or working to reopen after the scare.

Donny Jones, an employee at Burger 55, said it was worrying when they initially heard about it, but they were able to open Monday.

"I got a phone call at home and came down and Burger 55 had been evacuated," he said. "I went out and looked at what was going on and the firefighters then gave us the OK to close the restaurant.

"It was a little scary getting a frantic call from your kitchen manager saying the building is on fire, but we're fine and we've been given the OK to open today."

Next door at 30 Minute Hit, there is a sign up saying they are closed Monday due to the fire, with plans to reopen at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

John Burke, who owns Front Street Brasserie with his wife Lisa, said they are dealing with smoke damage. They hope to reopen later in the week.

"It's worrying and we've contacted the insurance and restoration companies," he said. "And I feel bad for the restaurant owners ."

Partners at Front Street Gallery said they were awaiting word from the fire inspector on any smoke damage.