Bike to work week kickoff

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Registering for Bike to Work Week

There was a strong turnout of cyclists at the kickoff for Penticton's Bike to Work and School Week on Monday.

Local employees and the mayor of Penticton peddled up to the corner of Nanaimo Avenue and Main Street to register for the week which runs until June 4.

"It's a good excuse to get on your bikes and start riding for the season," said Karina Chambers, the Bike to Work Week coordinator. "It's also great for your health, the environment and your pocketbook."

This is the week's ninth year in Penticton and the goal is to make it their biggest and best one yet.

Over the last three years, they've gone from about 300 participants to 600. This year organizers hope to get 700 riders involved.

Monday's kick off included a celebration station, registration for the week and bike tune ups offered by local bike shops. Penticton community policing was also on hand to register bikes for Project 529.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit was happy to take part.

"Penticton is a walking and cycling community, with lots of trails and paths intersecting in the city," he said. "It's also a simple way to be healthy and active."

The mayor said the wager between the City of Penticton and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is returning this year, to be decided by the number of staff cycling to and from work.

This year, he explained, the losing RDOS chair and CEO or mayor and CAO will have to wear a bike helmet decorated by the winning team for a full day.

The week of activities wraps up with a barbecue at Gyro Park from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

For more information on activities happening every day for Bike to Work and School Week, go here.