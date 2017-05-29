42599
42622

Penticton  

Foreigner playing SOEC

- | Story: 198152

The South Okanagan Events Centre is announcing they will be hosting Foreigner and Honeymoon Suite on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Behind songs like “Cold as Ice” and “Hot Blooded,” Foreigner is touring Canada to support their 40th anniversary album, which will feature “40 hits from 40 years.”

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” said founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones in a news release.

Iconic Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite will open all ten tour dates across Western Canada.

Tickets go on sale Friday for $45, $65, $75 and $89.50.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41381
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3084855
2590 Golf Course Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$659,900
more details
41876




Send us your News Tips!


42254


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Janet
Janet Penticton SPCA >


42080


Excited doggy jumps off boat into the sea to play with his new seal pal

Must Watch
Land dog meets sea dog.
Miley Cyrus will beef up security after Manchester Arena attack
Music
Miley Cyrus will increase security for herself and her fans in...
You will never be as excited as this guy setting a Plinko record on ‘The Price Is Right’
Must Watch
If you’re a “Price is Right” superfan and you...
Daily Dose – May 29, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy the scenery in today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 29, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Nothing to see here. move along…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38107