Foreigner playing SOEC

Photo: wikimedia commons Foreigner's Kelly Hansen

The South Okanagan Events Centre is announcing they will be hosting Foreigner and Honeymoon Suite on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Behind songs like “Cold as Ice” and “Hot Blooded,” Foreigner is touring Canada to support their 40th anniversary album, which will feature “40 hits from 40 years.”

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” said founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones in a news release.

Iconic Canadian rock band Honeymoon Suite will open all ten tour dates across Western Canada.

Tickets go on sale Friday for $45, $65, $75 and $89.50.