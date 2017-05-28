41717

Penticton  

Sandbagging at Red Wing

- | Story: 198124

The B.C. Wildfire Service turned their attention to the low-lying Red Wing Resort just north of Penticton on Sunday, adding an extra wall of sandbags between rising waters and homes.

One supervisor said they lost count how many sandbags the firefighters had laid out on Sunday, but said it counted in the thousands, with a pyramid-shaped barrier supplementing a three-bag-high wall set up by resident volunteers last week.

All last week, the provincial firefighters had been working around Penticton, sandbagging the city's shores along the Okanagan Lake, while Red Wing Resort had been left largely to its own devices, sitting just beyond the city's boundaries.

"One of the areas we look at is across the way (near the SS Sicamous), and we could look over here and we could see something going on, and we came across the dam and we came in here," City of Penticton manager of infrastructure said of his and CAO Peter Weeber's flood watch tours.

"We looked back and we saw raising lake levels and we see properties located to the west of that actually lower than lake level and three people trying to put up some sandbags."

While the city was working to protect infrastructure, Moroziuk says it was more important to concentrate efforts on protecting homes in the region.

"A decision was made that we were going to deploy this crew here and get this in place, and then we'll go back to doing our stuff tomorrow," Moroziuk said. 

Until now, Red Wing had been on its own to prepare for the rising lake, which can be a lot for a small community – as it is, even for a city like Penticton, which holds far greater resources.

"Any small community is faced with that. I mean, if we didn't have the wild land fire crews here, we would be, probably at this point, we would be calling on volunteers from the public to come forward and sandbag," Moroziuk said.

"Look at how many guys we've got here, and they're young and they're good at what they do and they come in here and get the job done. If you use city staff, we wouldn't have enough people to do this stuff."

Between Saturday and Sunday morning, the Okanagan Lake had risen another centimetre to 343.06 metres above sea level, according to the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

That has meant more sandbagging efforts all over the region, with firefighters previously working on Sunday at spots around Penticton. That included the Penticton Yacht Club, the area around the Romp statues and the SS Sicamous.

Firefighters said their next stop will be Osoyoos.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3066404
Martin Lofts condo 4 sale by owner
$489,900
more details
42137




Send us your News Tips!


42080


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Meme
Meme Penticton SPCA >


40958


This real, fully operational hoverboard looks incredible

Must Watch
So far, the only person we’ve seen riding the Flyboard Air a legit hoverboard/jetpack hybrid is its inventor, so it...
Glenn Close stops Sunset Boulevard to scold snap-happy fan
Showbiz
Glenn Close stopped her Sunset Boulevard show halfway through to...
Dogs who are afraid of ridiculous things
Galleries
Just like people, every single dog comes with their own quirks.
Dogs who are afraid of ridiculous things (2)
Galleries
Does your pup have a funny phobia too? Let us know in the...
The trippy view of a camera directly under a running faucet
Must Watch
Here’s a fun fact: the stream coming out of your kitchen...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38107