Fire at Ginza sushi on Front

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

UPDATE: 6:17 p.m.

A fire at the Ginza Japanese Restaurant on Penticton's Front Street has been extinguished, according to deputy fire chief Chris Forster.

"We had ... smoke coming from the sushi restaurant, so when we made entry we found a small fire in the kitchen," Forster said.

Few details are currently available, but smoke was pouring out of the second-floor window for a short time, as firefighters worked the blaze in the ground-floor kitchen.

The restaurant is closed on Sundays, and it's not clear how the fire started. Forster couldn't provide details on how much damage had been done to the building, which is attached to several other stores.

"It was knocked out pretty quick, so there might be a bit of smoke damage, but we don't really know at this point," Forster said.

ORIGINAL: 5:54 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department is responding to a fire at the Ginza Japanese Restaurant on Penticton’s Front Street.

As firefighters arrived black smoke was billowing out of a second story window. Multiple engines are attending. Front Street is completely closed to traffic.

Castanet has a reporter at the scene and will update as more information becomes available.