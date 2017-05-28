42534
Penticton  

Thrash wrestling returns

It was pretty much as hot inside as it was outside at the Penticton Legion on Saturday night.

All that heat was generated by the Thrash Wrestling event, Shoot First.

"I think it has been really well received in Penticton," said promoter Nick Szalanski. "We've got a good fan base and we usually get a full house."

The highlight of the night was Adam Ryder going up against Kyle Sebastian in the main event.

There was also team wrestling with Todd Quality and Michael More up against Danny Knightmare and Marty Sugar.  

Bambi Hall was also expected to go up against Colin Cutler.

Sebastian said he was feeling good going into the event.

"I feel great, I look great and I can't  wait to get in there and shake my body," he said. "And I am going to look really good with gold around my waist."

For results and more information on upcoming thrash wrestling events, visit their Facebook page.

 

