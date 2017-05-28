42534

Penticton  

Fiddle champion in town

Canadian Fiddle Champion Scott Woods and his band are presenting Twin Fiddle Express at the Shatford Centre in Penticton at the end of the month.

This two-hour Branson-style live show celebrates the sound of two fiddles played in harmony, with lots of traditional country, western swing, country gospel and old time fiddle tunes.

Joining Scott onstage in Twin Fiddle Express is his sister Kendra (Woods) Norris, a multi-instrumentalist and certainly no stranger to old time fiddling, having won the Canadian Duet Fiddle Championship title three times with Scott as well as several solo wins in various classes.

Scott Woods is a two-time winner of the Canadian Open Fiddle Contest, two-time winner of the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Championship as well as Fiddle Entertainer of the Year.

He is known affectionately as ‘The Flippin Fiddler’ and tours extensively across Canada and the USA every year raising funds for churches, charities and community service organizations.

The show is Wednesday, May 31 at 7 pm. Concert proceeds support the Shatford Centre.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children (age 6-12) and children 5 and under get in free.

Advance tickets are on sale now at the Shatford Centre or call 250-770-7668 or toll free (1-855-726-8896) to charge by phone.

 

