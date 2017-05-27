Limiting boat use

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Residents asked to limit boat use

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is asking residents and visitors to limit boat use, especially on Okanagan, Skaha and Osoyoos Lakes, that can create wakes or waves.

Debris and flooding are making it treacherous on local lakes and rivers. Logs and other debris are floating just under the surface.

Boat wakes can also send water over sandbags and into homes already dealing with flooding. High water is already impacting homes, cabins and docks along Okanagan, Skaha and Osoyoos Lakes.

Boat operators should also watch their speed to avoid floating or hidden debris.

With rivers faster and more dangerous than usual, tubing on local rivers is not advised on the Penticton Channel, Okanagan River or Similkameen River for the time being.

These rivers are exceptionally high and fast right now, with debris moving through these systems that could cause injuries.

The RDOS is actively helping people deal with flooding.

Resources include free sand and sandbags.

Residents requiring sandbags are asked to call the Emergency Operations Centre: 250-492-0237 or toll free at 1-877-610-3737

For after-hours emergencies, please call the Provincial Emergency Program at 1-800-663-3456.

For more information, go here.