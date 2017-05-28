Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Cram the Cruiser event in Penticton

The Salvation Army food bank was given a boost Saturday, thanks to the RCMP and Superstore in Penticton.

Penticton RCMP Community Policing members and volunteers and Superstore employees were on hand collecting donations for the first ever Cram the Cruiser.

"At this time of year the coffers get low at the food bank, so this is an opportunity to put something positive in the back of a police car," said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth.

This first event came about after a Superstore representative contacted the RCMP with the suggestion to help the food bank.

Wrigglesworth said he was immediately receptive as he spends a lot of time at the Soupateria and deals with a lot of people who use the food bank.

The effort Saturday included non-perishable food items being placed in two police cars, a barbecue and the opportunity to donate to a Salvation Army kettle.

Miriam Leslie, the Penticton Salvation Army major, said they were happy to get the assistance at a time of year when donations from Christmas are depleted.

"To have something like this is huge," she said. "We see on average 60 to 100 new clients a month at the food bank and the highest percentage are seniors and singles on a limited income."

Others using the food bank are families in need, she added.

By the end of the day, Wrigglesworth said 1,500 pounds of food was donated and they haven't counted money donations or proceeds from the barbecue yet.