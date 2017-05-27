Penticton flood work

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer Working on the breakwater

UPDATE: 3:27 p.m.

The Pentiction Yacht Club has closed the boat launch and the gas dock.

Water levels have risen to the point where wave action and ground water has made the area unsafe to operate.

Power has been cut to the boat launch area and sandbags have been installed to hold back rising water.

Original:

Penticton firefighters and the Revelstoke Monashee Unit Crew from BC Wildfire were again working hard Saturday sandbagging the whole length of the beach at Okanagan Lake and over at the marina.

Off duty firefighters as well as other Revelstoke forestry firefighters were at Station 202 filling lots of sandbags.

"We are continuing to reinforce. We are in our building phase," said city Chief Administration Officer Peter Weeber.

Meanwhile, members of the Penticton Yacht Club, continued their sandbagging efforts in anticipation of the lake rising.

"Members are sandbagging today and on Monday and Tuesday students are coming to help from Princess Margaret Secondary," said Commodore Terry Olfert. "We've worked hard and continue to work hard."

The yacht club has been working for weeks now to prevent flooding in their building and parking lot.

On Saturday, efforts also included putting concrete barriers next to the bladder dam, which the lake water is pushing back.

Crews continue to work on the breakwater at the marina, with Marina Way closed in the vicinity of the yacht club.

Olfert said some members have removed their boats, but several are still at the marina.

Castanet will continue to provide updates as they become available.