Critteraid seeks volunteers

Critteraid in Summerland runs a cat sanctuary, caring for up to 60 felines at a time. Some come rehabilitated from feral colonies, while others are surrendered by owners who cannot care for them anymore.

The group is always looking for volunteers at the sanctuary and/or thrift store in Summerland, donations and of course, forever homes for cats up for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets featured weekly here, or in volunteering, you can contact CritterAid at 250.494.5057, [email protected] or online.