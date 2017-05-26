41717
Penticton  

Cadets ready for review

The general public is invited out the watch the 259 Panther Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron celebrate their 75th Annual Ceremonial Review on Saturday.

The squadron will parade before Reviewing Officer Flight Lieutenant Tony Day, 671 Squadron, who served as the Commanding Officer of 259 RCAC Squadron from 1951 to 1963.

The inspection party will also include Mrs. Christine Welch, First Vice President of the British Columbia Committee of the Air Cadet League of Canada, MLA Dan Ashton and Mayor Andrew Jakubeit.

The military inspired tradition aims to showcase some of the skills and knowledge the cadets have learned over the past training year.

The event will include a march, demonstrations by 259’s award winning drill team and military band, and displays of physical fitness, marksmanship, first aid, rocketry, flight and the history of the squadron.

The cadet program is for youth aged 12 to 19. Information on getting involved can be found online.

The review takes place at 10 a.m. at the HNZ Topflight / Canadian Helicopters hanger, 3130 Airport Road, Penticton.

41007


