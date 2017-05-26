42377

Penticton  

Skaha Beach looks pristine

- | Story: 198030

With temperatures expected to flirt with 30 C this weekend, it is a perfect weekend for the beach.

But as Okanagan Lake nears record levels, it could be a challenge to find one.

The City of Penticton says the city remains open for business on both lakefronts, with Skaha Beach looking particularly good right now.

While most other beaches in the region have been swallowed by high waters and debris, Skaha Beach is manicured and ready to go.

City staff still ask people to stay off the Penticton Channel, which is running at high speeds. Boating on Okanagan Lake is also discouraged, as it can exacerbate flooding along lakefront properties.

