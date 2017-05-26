42377
Penticton  

Irrigation canal restored

The Town of Oliver has cleared most of the debris from its irrigation canal, allowing water to start flowing again.

The town was forced to shut down four water systems to protect pumps and infrastructure from mud after Tinhorn and Hester Creek's jumped their banks.

Irrigation systems 4, 5, and 6 will see full service today, Friday.

Irrigation system 7 will be fully useable on Saturday.

According to town officials, there is still concern for low pressure pump users that have their own connections/intakes into the canal.

It is critical that pump house owners clean their screens, sumps or floors out that could be caked in mud resulting from the creek breaches. This must be done immediately to receive water.

39641


41798




