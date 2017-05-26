42377

Penticton  

Erosion along Hwy 97

The near-record levels of Okanagan Lake appear to be taking a toll on the waterfront along Highway 97 near Summerland.

Castanet reader Ken Smith submitted video filmed Thursday that shows a large chunk taken out of the lakeside on the southern tip of Sun-Oka Beach.

He says he’s been watching the situation deteriorate for a couple years now, but large parts of earth, including a tree, were washed away during Tuesday’s storm.

“I think I could probably take the highway out of commission with a shovel and 30 minutes,” he said, concerned about the possibility of damage to the highway.

A large landslide in Peachland shut down the highway earlier this year.

Castanet sent the video to the Ministry of Transportation for comment, who confirmed they have dispatched their contractor, Argo Road Maintenance, to prevent further erosion by adding additional supports.

