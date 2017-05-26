Anxiety at the yacht club

42377
Members of the Penticton Yacht Club are keeping a close eye on rising levels of Okanagan Lake.

"I've never seen anything like this before," said Gary Stene, the manager of the marina. "It's alarming and trying for sure."

Members have been working to protect the facility for weeks, and will likely be holding another work party in the next few days.

Stene added that at this point, they remain at the mercy of the lake levels, and can't handle more than a foot more water because it would breach all their barriers. Tuesday's storm also brought in a significant amount of debris.

Marina Way is also currently closed just past the yacht club, due to work on the breakwater. The provincial government approved $110,000 in emergency funding to repair damage the breakwater sustained during the storm.

Bruce Hagerman, a yacht club member, who was stopping vehicles from continuing on the road, said they are most concerned about the club building right now.

"I am not worried about my sailboat at this time," he said. "But if the lake continues to rise it could cause problems for the docks and the boats which are tied to them."

40669


