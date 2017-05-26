City reinforces waterfront

Crews with the City of Penticton, Fire Department and B.C. Wildfire Service have worked tirelessly over the past few days to reinforce the Okanagan Lake waterfront after it took a clobbering during Tuesday night's storm.

“Our damage assessment has really revealed where our issues will be moving forward as long as we're experiencing high lake levels,” city manager Peter Weeber said Friday.

Ten of thousands of sandbags have been placed along the waterfront to prevent erosion due to wave action, which could undermine expensive walkways and concrete work along the shore.

The provincial government has approved $110,000 in emergency funding to repair the breakwater at the Penticton Yacht Club. The property is city-owned and leased to the club. Crews are already at work repairing the damage caused on Tuesday night.

“We did some investigating on the Kiwanis Pier damage and we haven't been able to determine how bad it's damaged because of the water levels,” Weeber said, noting the city is insured for that structure.

The foot bridge between the art gallery and Okanagan Lake Park remains closed, as Penticton Creek runs right against the base of the bridge. Debris flows down the creek have put the bridge at risk and have been getting cleared by Penticton Fire.

Fire Inspector Mike Richards said despite shifting during this week's storm, the SS Sicamous is in good shape and well protected.

With Okanagan Lake rising just one centimetre overnight Thursday, there is some hope that the lake could plateau in the coming days.

For now the biggest risk to Penticton isn’t the water itself, but waves kicked up by winds and potential storms over the next several weeks once the lake finally begins its retreat.