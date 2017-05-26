New washrooms downtown

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Construction on much-needed public bathrooms in Penticton's downtown is now underway.

A new structure is expected to be completed by the end of Friday, according to communications officer Mark Parker. The city will then need a few days to finalize the water, sewer and electrical connections.

The opening date of the washrooms, just east of the 200 block of Main Street, next to the alley, will depend on delivery of the stainless steel fixtures.

The city is awaiting confirmation of delivery dates from the suppliers and will update once known.

The need for public bathrooms has been under discussion for some time.

A presentation on them was made to council on March 21.