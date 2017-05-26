Fire on Haynes Ranch

Photo: Oliver Daily News

Oliver firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from an old barn early Friday morning.

The call came in about 5 a.m., smoke coming from the Haynes Ranch barn on Road 22, according to Rob Graham, spokesman for the Oliver Fire Department.

Graham said there were no visible flames but firefighters had to use a chainsaw to cut some of the floorboard open to access where it was burning.

"There was not any major fire, it was mainly below the floor," he said.

The cause is undetermined at this point.