41299

Penticton  

Fire on Haynes Ranch

- | Story: 197980

Oliver firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from an old barn early Friday morning.

The call came in about 5 a.m., smoke coming from the Haynes Ranch barn on Road 22, according to Rob Graham, spokesman for the Oliver Fire Department.

Graham said there were no visible flames but firefighters had to use a chainsaw to cut some of the floorboard open to access where it was burning.

"There was not any major fire, it was mainly below the floor," he said.

The cause is undetermined at this point.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41987
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3066436
105-1534 Lawrence Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,000
more details
41824




Send us your News Tips!


38601


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Penticton SPCA >


41227


From drag racing to just a drag

Must Watch
Always assume a black truck is a cop.
Johnny Depp’s jealousy over Amber Heard’s sex scenes contributed to divorce, lawsuit alleges
Showbiz
Johnny Depp's jealousy over Amber Heard's sex scenes in...
Confidence at its finest
Must Watch
She’s going to be insufferably sarcastic as a teenager.
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a Daily Dose for everyone!
Daily Dose – May 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Pizza is the key.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40663