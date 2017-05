Photo: pixabay

The Summerland RCMP is reporting they were forced to put down a bear Thursday evening.

Police received a report of a bear in a residential neighbourhood on Victoria Rd. S at about 6 p.m. After consulting with Conservation, it was determined the bear had been designated as a problem due to prior calls near homes and endangering livestock.

Summerland RCMP were requested to put the bear down, which appeared to be in poor health at the time.